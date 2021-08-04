Capital Square, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Iron Mountain Inc, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Carnival Corp

- New Purchases: LQD, ADC, ENSG, DFUS, CTO, PCH, BUD, ADDYY, LSI, MCD, CI, AAP, KR, TECL, GPMT, SMEV, INIS,
- Added Positions: CSTR, T, NRZ, ROL, VZ, PFE, CTRE, BA, JNJ, UPS, JPM, SO, XOM, MO, NSC, AMZN, MSFT, MRO, WPC, MPW, VGT, KO, FVD, IVV, DUK, FDX, IEFA, COST, VTR, BAC, ABBV, DG, BRK.B, BMY, HTA, MMM, C, CCI, JCOM, GIS,
- Reduced Positions: BND, BRX, INTC, CPT, SNR, VUG, NLY, VER, DIA, CTT, XLF, APTS, RF, STOR, LAND, LADR, STAG, AGNC, LMT, DLR, WMT, AROC, RTX, PG, AVB, XLE, PAGP, MFA, KMI, OHI, CONE, SBRA, CAT, SPYV, LUMN, FPI, NNN, AIV, OPK, UDR, CMCSA, ELS, GILD, IVR, TSN, GOOGL, KMB,
- Sold Out: IRM, LMRK, CCL, ETN, BG, MDT, DAL, GDV, FTCS, AON, PSB, LYB, UBER, FIS, SAFM, GAB,
- W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 48,199 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 73,693 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 976 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,002 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 12,063 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $95.52, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)
Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)
Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc by 119.52%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 54,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 116.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.Sold Out: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)
Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.59.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.
