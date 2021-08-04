Logo
Capital Square, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Iron Mountain Inc, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Carnival Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Square, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Ensign Group Inc, sells Iron Mountain Inc, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Carnival Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Bunge during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Square, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Square, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Square, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+square%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Square, LLC
  1. W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 48,199 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  2. VEREIT Inc (VER) - 73,693 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 976 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,002 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 12,063 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $95.52, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc by 119.52%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 54,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 116.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Sold Out: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.59.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Square, LLC. Also check out:

1. Capital Square, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Square, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Square, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Square, LLC keeps buying
