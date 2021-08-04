Peak Financial Management, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Eversource Energy, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: RYH, IHY, FMAT, COMT, RTM, BSX,
- Added Positions: AGG, SCHP, VCIT, SHYG, IGSB, BWX, GLTR, TIP, SCHZ, VWO, MSFT, GOOGL, SCHE, BA, AMZN, IEMG, TSM, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, IJR, SCHX, SCHM, ITOT, AAPL, SCHC, FB, IVV, GOOG, DSI, CEF, SCZ, SPY, SUSA, VEA, ESGD, PYPL, SCHA, ADBE,
- Sold Out: GE, ES, TSLA, LYFT,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 123,038 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- (ACIM) - 364,793 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,532 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 466,598 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 192,081 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 37,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 325,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 163,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 172,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $165.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.
