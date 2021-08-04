Logo
Peak Financial Management, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Eversource Energy, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peak Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, sells General Electric Co, Eversource Energy, Tesla Inc, Lyft Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Peak Financial Management, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peak Financial Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peak+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peak Financial Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 123,038 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  2. (ACIM) - 364,793 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,532 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 466,598 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 192,081 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 37,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 325,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 163,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 172,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $165.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peak Financial Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Peak Financial Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Peak Financial Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peak Financial Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peak Financial Management, Inc. keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider