Sigma Investment Counselors Inc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Western Digital Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Western Digital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Southfield, MI, based Investment company Sigma Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc owns 192 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigma+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 610,468 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 345,840 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,741,874 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 561,100 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 325,495 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 964,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 930,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 904,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 890,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 850,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 840,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $285.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC. Also check out:

1. SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider