Sigma Investment Counselors Inc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Western Digital Corp

New Purchases: IBDR, IBDQ, IBDS, IBDP, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, IBDT, IDEV, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, IBMJ, IBMO, IWN, IYZ, NKE, MUB, IBB, PTON, NVCR, SHOP, PM, BX, WM, STE,

IJH, VEA, SJNK, TIP, IJR, VWO, VCSH, VTI, QQQ, VCIT, VBK, CMCSA, SUB, F, PLD, TGT, TEL, SNOW, GLD, GOOG, IVW, SCHB, SCHD, SCHM, LHX, ABT, AMGN, ADSK, BIIB, CVX, CSCO, CTXS, XOM, GOOGL, TSLA, INTC, JNJ, USB, URI, VZ, VRTX, DIS, AVGO, Reduced Positions: IAU, IWM, MSFT, LII, SHYG, AMZN, VYM, IWF, NUE, VNQ, T, FB, PRF, KMI, SYK, ROP, SNPS, SCHX, SPY, ISRG, DHR, COST, KO, IJS, BMY, ICF, IVE, IJT, RTX, IJK, IWD, IWO, IWS, SCHA, SCHF, VOO, VTEB, XLE, XLK, XLV, LMT, ADBE, LNT, ABC, BA, CVS, DUK, HON, JCI, KMB, KR, IJJ, MCD, MRK, NVDA, PEP, PFE, RMTI, STX, EEM, GOVT, HDV,

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc owns 192 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 610,468 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 345,840 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,741,874 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 561,100 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 325,495 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 964,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 930,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 904,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 890,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 850,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 840,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $285.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.