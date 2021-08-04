Community Bank of Raymore Buys Agree Realty Corp, Discover Financial Services, Comcast Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: ADC, DFS, CMCSA,
- Added Positions: F, BIV, VCSH, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: CSX, T, AAPL, MSFT, ABT, BAC, HD, JNJ, TGT, WMT, ABBV, MDT,
- Sold Out: GE, WAB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank of Raymore
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 809,098 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio.
- Realty Income Corp (O) - 399,456 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 733,179 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 502,930 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 424,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.
