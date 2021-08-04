Community Bank of Raymore Buys Agree Realty Corp, Discover Financial Services, Comcast Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

New Purchases: ADC, DFS, CMCSA,

ADC, DFS, CMCSA, Added Positions: F, BIV, VCSH, MDLZ,

F, BIV, VCSH, MDLZ, Reduced Positions: CSX, T, AAPL, MSFT, ABT, BAC, HD, JNJ, TGT, WMT, ABBV, MDT,

CSX, T, AAPL, MSFT, ABT, BAC, HD, JNJ, TGT, WMT, ABBV, MDT, Sold Out: GE, WAB,

Raymore, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Agree Realty Corp, Discover Financial Services, Comcast Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells General Electric Co, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank of Raymore. As of 2021Q2, Community Bank of Raymore owns 68 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank of Raymore's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+of+raymore/current-portfolio/portfolio

VEREIT Inc (VER) - 809,098 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Realty Income Corp (O) - 399,456 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% CSX Corp (CSX) - 733,179 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 502,930 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 424,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.