Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Visa Inc, Discovery Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Discovery Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Twilio Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+zone+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 87,132 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 268,560 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 71,442 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 136,736 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,828 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 15,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 98,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $331.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $370.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
