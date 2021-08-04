Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Visa Inc, Discovery Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: V, DISCK, PK, HD, USMV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Discovery Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Twilio Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 87,132 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 268,560 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 71,442 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 136,736 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,828 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 15,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 98,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $331.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $370.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.