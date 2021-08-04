WJ Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Sells , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

New Purchases: IGBH, SPTI, IYF, XITK, MDYV, SPHQ, XLE, TIP, KBE, SPYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WJ Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WJ Wealth Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,895 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 45,142 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,725 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 632 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 64,040 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 20,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 15,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $82.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.57 and $230.21, with an estimated average price of $212.57. The stock is now traded at around $222.124400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 5,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 85.40%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.97%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2725.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.