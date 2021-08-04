Logo
WJ Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Sells , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WJ Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WJ Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WJ Wealth Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WJ Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wj+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WJ Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,895 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 45,142 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,725 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 632 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 64,040 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 20,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 15,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $82.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.57 and $230.21, with an estimated average price of $212.57. The stock is now traded at around $222.124400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 5,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 85.40%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.97%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2725.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of WJ Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WJ Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
