Beaumont Capital Management, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares Asia

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, sells OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Beaumont Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 94,001 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 81,230 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 44,543 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 148,370 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 79,908 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 121,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 106,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 147,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 55,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $186.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 6,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 16,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $39.72 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $41.26.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.