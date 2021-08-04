Beaumont Capital Management, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares Asia

- New Purchases: FIDU, XSOE, NUAG, FLTB, IYG, SCZ, EPP, EFV, IWD, KBE, IXG, XRT, FENY,
- Added Positions: FUTY, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: XLRE, XLK, XLC, XLE, AGG, XLV, SPDW, XLF, FDN, AGZ, XLY, XSW, VT,
- Sold Out: OUSA, EWT, AIA, IEZ, SPEM, SLYV, GVI, VGSH,
For the details of Beaumont Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaumont+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 94,001 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 81,230 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 44,543 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 148,370 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 79,908 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 121,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 106,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 147,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 55,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $186.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 6,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 16,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $39.72 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $41.26.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44.Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.
