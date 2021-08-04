Logo
DDD Partners, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Avalara Inc, Sells Antero Midstream Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Atlas Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DDD Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Avalara Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Editas Medicine Inc, sells Antero Midstream Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Atlas Corp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DDD Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, DDD Partners, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DDD Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ddd+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DDD Partners, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 165,091 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,456 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,111 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
  4. Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 2,557,947 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.03%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 310,735 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.70%
New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $165.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 44,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 344.34%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 102,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 310,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 128.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 250,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 320,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 219,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 176,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Sold Out: Atlas Corp (ATCO)

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of DDD Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. DDD Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DDD Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DDD Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DDD Partners, LLC keeps buying
