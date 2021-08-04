DDD Partners, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Avalara Inc, Sells Antero Midstream Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Atlas Corp

- New Purchases: AVLR,
- Added Positions: BABA, SCHD, ADPT, EDIT, INTC, SLG, SPY, BRK.B, ETN, CSCO, AAPL, ATVI, GD, SPOT, SJM, NVS, SBUX, CB, SCHV, GOOG, ORI, VMW, JNJ, TGT, SCHX, AMZN, GDX, TWLO, MGA, GNTX, GLD, ACN, SNOW, NWPX, FNDF, FNDA, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, PYPL, SNAP, SCHZ,
- Reduced Positions: AM, SCHP, RYAM, MSFT, AGG, SCHO, IGSB, IGIB, IAU,
- Sold Out: GO, ATCO, VTI,
For the details of DDD Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ddd+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DDD Partners, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 165,091 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,456 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,111 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 2,557,947 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.03%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 310,735 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.70%
DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $165.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 44,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 344.34%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 102,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 310,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 128.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 250,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 320,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 219,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 176,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.Sold Out: Atlas Corp (ATCO)
DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of DDD Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. DDD Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DDD Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DDD Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DDD Partners, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment