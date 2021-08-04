DDD Partners, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Avalara Inc, Sells Antero Midstream Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Atlas Corp

New Purchases: AVLR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Avalara Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Editas Medicine Inc, sells Antero Midstream Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Atlas Corp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DDD Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, DDD Partners, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 165,091 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,456 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,111 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 2,557,947 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.03% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 310,735 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.70%

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $165.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 44,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 344.34%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 102,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 310,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 128.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 250,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 320,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 219,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 176,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.