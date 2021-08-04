Logo
Empowered Funds, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, iShares Global Tech ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Xtrackers USD High Yield

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Empowered Funds, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, iShares Global Tech ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empowered Funds, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Empowered Funds, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $787 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empowered Funds, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empowered+funds%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empowered Funds, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 104,535 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.94%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD) - 228,767 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 79,264 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) - 465,902 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 553,570 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 228,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 79,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 465,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 553,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 222,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 221,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 971.57%. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $147.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 147,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 104,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 251.51%. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 120,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 288.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 101,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 440,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $158.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $78.73 and $85.91, with an estimated average price of $82.27.

Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72.

Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.91.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $64.4 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $66.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Empowered Funds, LLC. Also check out:

1. Empowered Funds, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Empowered Funds, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Empowered Funds, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Empowered Funds, LLC keeps buying

