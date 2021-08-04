Empowered Funds, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, iShares Global Tech ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Xtrackers USD High Yield

- New Purchases: RCD, IXN, FNCL, FXO, XHB, IPO, TBF, SCHG, FXR, FNDE, QMOM, MGK, FNDF, VIOV, SIG, GLTR, LPX, KRE, CPER, XLF, SBH, FSLR, VIAC, DDS, BBWI, CWH, FL, SCCO, BPMC, MDY, AMKR, AN, HOLX, LH, MO, PKI, OC, ATKR, REZI, CNC, KNX, LEN, TSN, ARW, CRI, XLK, UHS, XME, HYG, USHY, BEAM, MSTR, DBB, RSP, TRUP, FIDU, CELH, NVCR, ANF, STAA, HUBS, SWAV, USL, AEO, CROX, BABA, MIDD, SLM, TPX, CPRI, OMF, YETI, IVZ, SNBR, GTLS, WMS, HWM, INSP, AGCO, BYD, TPR, DAR, DE, OLN, PWR, SIVB, EVR, RCM, FB, BALY, SONO, CAKE, MTZ, MOS, BLMN, SEAS, ALLY, KRBN, MED, ITB, RDIV, RJA, VOE, SPOT, ARCH, CCJ, NFLX, JJN, JO, XOP, GOLD, BRK.B, NEM, NOW, TSLX, JD, LLY, EOG, LHX, HD, JNJ, PEP, TXN, WDAY, MMM, AOS, ABT, NSP, AMT, AMGN, ADP, BLK, BMY, CLX, CMCSA, FLO, GRMN, GOOGL, MDLZ, LEG, LOGI, PG, PGR, SBUX, TROW, TD, VZ, WSO, AVGO, ABBV, AAPL, CINF, DPZ, AGM, HPQ, SPGI, TSCO, HHC, KMI,
- Added Positions: ARKW, QQQ, JNK, SCHC, IVAL, QRTEA, WSM, QVAL, BBY, MAS, VBR, SJM, SCI, HUM, DGX, NUS, WHR, JPM, MTH, EWW, LOW, BC, PHM, MOH, CVS, FCX, ANTM, KBH, GNR, MLM, VMC, NXST, DISH, SFM, LGIH, RIO, BHP, PTON,
- Reduced Positions: SLV, IWN, KR, UNH, ANGL, LMT, CSCO, IMOM, INTC, ETSY, EZU, AMZN, DKS, FRPT, SLB, XOM, COP, CVX, TXG, TRP, SQ, X,
- Sold Out: SMH, LTPZ, HYLB, AIA, EES, IPAC, GLD, ASHR, GDXJ, IRBT, ICLN, SCHA, PSI, SJNK, AJRD, VST, PACB, BERY, TGTX, DVA, CIEN, UTHR, URI, NOC, MCK, SEE, TAP, BIIB, MUSA, FATE, HLF, UGI, THO, WERN, BJ, EBAY, REGI, BIG, CRWD, APPS, ZS, RUN, TWST, CDNA, ZG, Z, CHGG, TSLA, EXPI, XSD, RARE, MPWR, PRPL, SEDG, MSFT, SAM, SPWR, TWLO, KOD, GSHD, HZNP, DDOG, NET, FSLY, NOVA, WST, RGEN, BGS, DOCU, VEEV, PINS, GNRC, CARR, NVDA, GDOT, QDEL, MRTX, TTD, NVAX, INDA, IJK, SCHE, EWA, KNSL, SMDV, ZM, DIS, EWZ, TDG, PCG, TMUS, MA, V, CCK, PENN, NEE, AEP, FIS, AON,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 104,535 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.94%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD) - 228,767 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 79,264 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) - 465,902 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 553,570 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 228,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 79,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 465,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 553,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 222,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 221,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 971.57%. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $147.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 147,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 104,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 251.51%. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 120,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 288.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 101,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 440,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $158.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.Sold Out: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)
Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $78.73 and $85.91, with an estimated average price of $82.27.Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72.Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)
Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.91.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)
Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $64.4 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $66.69.
