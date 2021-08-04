Logo
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (:ABR) announced today that it plans to make a public offering of an initial issuance of its Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”). In connection with the offering, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series E Preferred Stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to file an application to list the Series E Preferred Stock on the under the symbol “ABR PrE” and, if approved, expects trading to commence within 30 days after the initial issuance of the Series E Preferred Stock.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will serve as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The offering will be made pursuant to the Company’s existing effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. When available, copies of the prospectus and accompanying preliminary prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at [email protected]

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the proposed offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
[email protected]
Investors:
The Ruth Group
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
646-536-7019
[email protected]


