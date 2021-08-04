NMPA's Center for Drug Evaluation Adds Licenses of GastroPlus®

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has received an order from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China to add licenses to GastroPlus®.

John DiBella, Simulations Plus division president, said: “The adoption of physiologically based biopharmaceutics (PBBM) / pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling to support various applications during the drug development process has exploded over the years, in large part driven by encouragement from global regulatory agencies. We have cultivated relationships with different affiliated institutions of NMPA to apply our technology to support the evaluation of drug product specifications and bioequivalence. Now, researchers at the CDE will add GastroPlus to serve as a key platform for model-informed drug development (MIDD) to aid regulatory reviews. This news is welcomed by over 20 (and growing) domestic Chinese pharmaceutical companies and research hospitals that have been employing our technologies and publishing case studies to validate novel MIDD approaches.”

“We anticipate that this will lead to increased confidence and more fruitful interactions with NMPA,” added Linda Lin, General Manager at PharmoGo Co., Ltd., the Simulations Plus division representative in China. “The ultimate goal will be to identify how the simulation results can potentially be applied to reduce time to market and get medicines to patients more cost effectively.”

Views expressed in this press release do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the National Medical Products Administration; nor does any mention of trade names, commercial practices, or organization imply endorsement by the Chinese Government.

