Iteris to Present at Oppenheimer & Co Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11, 2021

Iteris%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 24th Annual Oppenheimer & Co Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves are scheduled to present at 3:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. PT), and will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative, or Iteris' investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at [email protected].

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

