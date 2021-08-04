Logo
FIS Named to Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to Fast Company Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

Fast Company’s annual Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes companies that are successfully fostering cultures of innovation by empowering employees to improve processes, create new products and invent new ways of doing business.

FIS is one of just 100 companies spotlighted in this year’s Fast Company list. The financial technology leader was recognized for empowering its employees to drive innovation at the company through various programs including its Impact Labs and internal hackathon InnovateIN48.

“As the company that has become the destination for innovation, FIS is honored to be recognized as a top workplace for innovators,” said Bruce Lowthers, president of FIS. “This recognition is a tribute to our culture of innovation and our colleagues around the world who are working side-by-side with our clients to develop innovative technologies that deliver better experiences and enhanced business results. From our significant investments in R&D to our Fintech Accelerator program, InnovateIN48 development competitions, and FIS Ventures, FIS is dedicated to discovering and applying innovative technologies that advance the way people live, work and play to drive commerce and the financial world.”

See Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplace for Innovators list here.

%3Cb%3EAbout+FIS%3C%2Fb%3E

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (%40FISGlobal).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005668r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005668/en/

