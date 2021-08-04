FIS Named to Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to Fast Company Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

Fast Company’s annual Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes companies that are successfully fostering cultures of innovation by empowering employees to improve processes, create new products and invent new ways of doing business.

FIS is one of just 100 companies spotlighted in this year’s Fast Company list. The financial technology leader was recognized for empowering its employees to drive innovation at the company through various programs including its Impact Labs and internal hackathon InnovateIN48.

“As the company that has become the destination for innovation, FIS is honored to be recognized as a top workplace for innovators,” said Bruce Lowthers, president of FIS. “This recognition is a tribute to our culture of innovation and our colleagues around the world who are working side-by-side with our clients to develop innovative technologies that deliver better experiences and enhanced business results. From our significant investments in R&D to our Fintech Accelerator program, InnovateIN48 development competitions, and FIS Ventures, FIS is dedicated to discovering and applying innovative technologies that advance the way people live, work and play to drive commerce and the financial world.”

See Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplace for Innovators list here.

