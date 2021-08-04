Archway Marketing Services Moves to Cloud with 8x8 XCaaS to Drive Technology Enhancement Initiative

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Archway+Marketing+Services, a leading provider of supply chain services, has selected 8x8+XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) to enhance employee communications and customer engagement. Archway will deploy 8x8’s integrated, cloud communications and contact+center product with the 8x8+Voice+for+Microsoft+Teams direct routing solution to drive its technology enhancement initiative across 12 locations for more than 700 employees.

Archway offers a suite of proven logistics solutions to streamline marketing, product support, and execution through the US and Canada. As the company grew, disparate on-premises solutions and downtime disrupted business, especially as the company was expanding hybrid work initiatives. Archway needed a reliable communications solution that would allow distributed employees and agents in the US and Canada to engage quickly and effectively with each other and customers.

“We take pride in our availability and commitment to our customers. We knew we needed an integrated cloud-based communications and customer engagement platform when our legacy on-premises systems were no longer supporting the level of service customers required,” said Jeff Kish, Chief Technology Officer, Archway Marketing Services. “8x8 provides us with the integrated communications tools we need to ensure uninterrupted collaboration and engagement not only with our customers, but across all of our teams in the US and Canada. 8x8 XCaaS enables our employees to work from anywhere so we can continue delivering the exceptional services customers expect.”

With 8x8 XCaaS, Archway is able to improve collaboration and reliability, ensure business resiliency, and strengthen its operate-from-anywhere workforce. 8x8 XCaaS includes integrated contact+center, voice, video+meetings, and chat capabilities, and is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+Experience+Communications+Platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability. Following a service outage with Archway’s previous provider, 8x8 worked with the company to establish a new cloud communications service for one of their locations within 72 hours. Additionally, 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams allows Archway employees to continue leveraging a native Teams interface for collaboration and engagement while using 8x8’s enterprise-grade telephony and the Microsoft-certified for Teams 8x8+Contact+Center solution.

“New work requirements are clearly highlighting that legacy, on-premises technology no longer meets the employee and customer experience needs for a distributed workforce. The ability to transition smoothly and quickly to the cloud is imperative,” said Amrit Chaudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer, 8x8, Inc. “Enterprises, like Archway, are recognizing the value of a single-vendor integrated cloud and contact center solution for driving customer success and growth efforts. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Archway and enabling their technology enhancement journey.”

About Archway Marketing Services:

Archway is a leading provider of logistics and supply chain services for some of the world’s biggest brands. They’re known for the best brains and hands that service, source and distribute for large companies to help their clients market, sell and distribute products better than they already do. Archway team members solve client challenges and deliver results with greater efficiencies and better customer experiences by putting people first, collaborating with others and working with unstoppable passion to deliver on their commitments. Operating 3.5 million square feet of distribution space in 12 metropolitan areas across North America, the company has approximately 1500 employees.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

