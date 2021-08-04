Trex Company Announces August 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. ( NYSE:TREX, Financial), the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference

Location: Virtual format

Date: Wednesday, August 11th

Presentation: 10:00 am EDT

Trex Management: Dennis Schemm – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor+Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), LinkedIn or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005068/en/