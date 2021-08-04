Logo
Unlock the power of Disney+ with an exclusive offer, only at Rogers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 04, 2021
Select Rogers Ignite and Rogers Infinite plans are now eligible for up to 12 months of Disney+, giving customers access to the best in entertainment – all in one place

Rogers customers can experience all their favourite Disney titles, from beloved classics to compelling series to recent blockbuster releases, whether at home or on-the-go

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that select Rogers Infinite plans now come with an exclusive offer of six months of Disney+, and select Ignite TV and SmartStream plans now come with an exclusive offer of up to 12 months of Disney+ when customers sign up for a Disney+ subscription through Rogers. With summer in full swing and viewers looking to binge-watch between seasons, customers can catch their favourite movies and shows across six premium content brands available on Disney+.

Rogers is the first telecommunications provider in Canada to join with Disney to bring its rich mix of original content that includes beloved classics, compelling series, and recent blockbuster releases to customers’ screens. With the integration of Disney+, Rogers is delivering a superior entertainment experience by making it easier for its customers to access even more of their favourite content through a simple voice command or swipe of a finger.

“With the launch of Disney+ to our Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream and Infinite customers, we are delivering on our commitment to expand our content offerings and provide an unmatched entertainment experience with more choice and convenience than ever before,” said Eric Bruno, SVP, 5G, Content and Connected Home Products, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to join with Disney to offer our customers access to their incredible content and up to 12 months of Disney+ to enjoy their favourite shows and movies.”

“Disney+ is excited to collaborate with Rogers to bring customers the opportunity to enjoy unlimited access to thousands of the movies and shows Canadians love,” said Michael Paull, President, Disney+. “With this collaboration, Rogers customers will have the ability to experience Disney+ and all of the exclusive originals, new feature films, ‘binge-able’ series, short-form content, documentaries, and incredible content from Disney’s iconic brands that viewers want.”

Rogers Wireless customers can take their viewing experience on-the-go worry-free on Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network. 1 Planning a family road trip? The backseat will be quiet as the kids take a quick escape into the enchanted world of Disney+! There is something the whole family can enjoy and Disney+ can be streamed on up to four devices at once. Customers on select Rogers Infinite plans can get six months of Disney+ on us when they subscribe to Disney+ through Rogers.

Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream brings together the best content available to give customers access to all their favourite content in one place, without having to switch between apps. Ignite TV and SmartStream customers that subscribe to Disney+ can search and navigate Disney+ originals including Loki, the latest hit series from Marvel Studios, the ground-breaking series Love, Victor and beloved classics such as The Lion King. Simply say “The Mandalorian” into the Ignite voice remote to catch up on all the latest episodes of the award-winning series. Or say an actor’s name into the voice remote and see their filmography across Disney+ and other streaming services available to Rogers customers. Customers on select Ignite TV and SmartStream plans can get up to 12-months of Disney+ on us when they sign up for Disney+ through Rogers.

Disney+ brings the best stories in the world, all in one place with a dedicated home for movies, shows, shorts, and originals from its iconic brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and also the general entertainment content brand, Star, which includes offerings from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more. Disney+ is a consumer-friendly experience that's easy-to-navigate with no ads, personalized recommendations, high-quality viewing, and most importantly, unlimited downloads. Disney+ also has robust parental controls enabling the family-friendly experience parents expect, including the ability to set limits on access to content for specific profiles based on content ratings and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content.

To learn more about these exclusive offers, which are available to select new and existing Rogers customers for a limited time, visit www.rogers.com.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

About Disney+
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In Canada, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. And through Star, it offers a robust catalog from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

For further information:

[email protected], 1-844-226-1338

[email protected]

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in Q2, 2021. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada.
Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.

