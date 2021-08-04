Logo
Parrot, Verizon and Skyward bring first 4G LTE connected drone to the U.S. market

Marketwired
Aug 04, 2021
First of its kind connected drone, Parrot ANAFI Ai is powered by Verizon 4G LTE and integrated with Skyward software to pave the way for near real-time data transfer, remote deployment, and Beyond Visual Line of Sight flight operations

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon, Parrot, and Skyward announced an exclusive partnership to bring the first out-of-the-box 4G LTE connected drone solution to the United States.

Parrot ANAFI Ai is the first and only off-the-shelf drone to connect to Verizon’s 4G LTE network. Verizon 4G LTE connectivity is provided exclusively to Skyward subscribers at no additional cost. The Skyward Connected Drone Solution gives enterprises one complete experience for planning, flying, data transfer and processing data.

Parrot ANAFI Ai is a compact professional drone, built for work, setting a new communications standard, open to developers, with a full open source app, autonomous 1 click photogrammetry and new levels of cybersecurity. The Skyward Connected Drone Solution with Parrot’s ANAFI Ai is making complex missions for photogrammetry, mapping, modeling in construction, infrastructure, inspection & surveying, public safety and enterprise use simpler, safer and quicker. In addition to its Verizon 4G LTE connectivity, it features a uniquely designed omni-directional obstacle avoidance system, 48 MP imaging accuracy, 4K 60fps smooth videos, and up to 32 minutes of flight time in an airframe that weighs less than 2 pounds.

Parrot ANAFI Ai’s embedded Secure Element secures the 4G LTE link between the drone and the user’s device. Parrot’s implemented streaming software is adapted to the 4G situation to quickly optimize the definition and frame rate to the network quality.

Parrot ANAFI Ai pilots can subscribe to a paid account or a free trial of the Skyward Connected Drone Solution to:

  • Plan with Skyward’s airspace map and fleet management tools
  • Obtain fast, automated access to controlled airspace from the Federal Aviation Administration with LAANC
  • Fly over Verizon 4G LTE with the Skyward InFlight mobile app
  • Process with Skyward Mapping & Modeling, powered by Pix4D
  • Transfer data during flight over 4G LTE

Users can activate 4G LTE connectivity in just a few taps exclusively in the Skyward InFlight mobile app. Today, as a Skyward customer, the cost of the ANAFI Ai’s connectivity is included with a Skyward subscription — no wireless bills, hidden fees, complicated activation, or store visits are necessary. It’s one more piece of a complete drone program management solution.

Once activated through Skyward, Verizon 4G LTE connectivity provides a seamless backup connection to the flight controller in case of interference or interruption. It paves the way for near real-time data transfer, remote deployment, and Beyond Visual Line of Sight flight operations — which are allowed today with a waiver from the FAA.

“Enterprise drone programs are pushing the limits of technology available today and advanced operators are ready for a connected, trusted, and capable drone to take their drone programs to the next level,” said Mariah Scott, Head of Verizon Robotics Business Technology. “Parrot ANAFI Ai connected to Verizon 4G LTE marks an industry milestone toward distributed, remote, persistent operations that lets users fly to anywhere from anywhere with near real time data transfer.”

“Cellular connectivity is the new communications standard for the professional drone industry and Parrot ANAFI Ai seeks to set new standards for drones at work,” said Henri Seydoux, Founder and CEO of Parrot. “We designed ANAFI Ai’s 4G LTE connectivity, which enables precise, robust and secure control at any distance with a 4G LTE connection that avoids obstacles. Advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous flights, best-in-class imaging, photogrammetry accuracy and reliable 4G LTE connectivity on the Verizon network, put powerful new tools in the hands of professionals like never before and we truly believe it is a game changer for the professional drone industry.”

The Skyward Connected Drone Solution with Parrot ANAFI Ai on Verizon 4G LTE will be available in the second half of 2021 through Skyward. To learn more, visit www.skyward.io/parrot-anafi-ai.

For more information on Parrot ANAFI Ai, visit: https://www.parrot.com/us/drones/anafi-ai.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Rebecca Wilson
[email protected]
718-916-6536

