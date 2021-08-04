DarioHealth Behavioral Health Solution Selected by National Employer

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced it has been selected as the digital behavioral health provider by a leading national professional services company.

This new contract represents the fourth employer to partner with Dario for its digital behavioral health services in the last month as improving access to mental health resources remains a top priority. Dario's solution offers employers a comprehensive digital platform that helps to solve common gaps in access to traditional care, including inability to find face-to-face services, disinterest in traditional therapy, and lack of diagnoses.

"We are seeing significant interest in our behavioral health solution as employers increasingly find value in our ability to triage and treat for a wide range of needs. This latest contract offers more evidence that we can capitalize on the demand in the market and build the strong employer footprint that will be crucial to expanding our business," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth.

Dario continues to nurture a healthy pipeline of employer clients looking for solutions to improve access and improve outcomes on a cost effective basis through digital health solutions, including in behavioral health. Dario's highly personalized platform is proven to engage employees while providing a seamless end-to-end experience for mental health needs, beginning with an AI-enabled screening to triage and navigate employees to specific interventions, including digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), self-directed care, and expert behavioral coaching. Dario expects to announce additional employer contracts in the coming months.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits of Dario's solution, that the latest contract offers more evidence that it can capitalize on the demand in the market and build the strong employer footprint that will be crucial to expanding its business, when it discuses its client employer pipeline and when it discusses that it expects to announce additional employer contracts in the coming months. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-behavioral-health-solution-selected-by-national-employer-301348068.html

