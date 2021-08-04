Logo
Carrier Gains Momentum as it Helps K-12 Students Return Safely to Schools

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Part of a multibillion-dollar opportunity in K-12 schools over the next few years

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As thousands of school districts across North America prepare for students to return, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, is providing solutions and services to schools that will help support building and occupant health, cognitive performance and energy efficiency. In the first half of 2021, school districts across North America have purchased Carrier Healthy Buildings solutions, including more than 18,000 Carrier OptiClean™ Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machines. This is part of Carrier's more than $500M active pipeline in its Healthy Buildings Program and the multibillion-dollar opportunity the company sees in the K-12 segment over the next few years.

La_Marque_Middle_School___Rendering.jpg

Carrier's solutions for K-12 schools include ventilation and filtration technologies, controls, services and touchless products. In addition to supporting mitigation against disease transmission, improved indoor environments can also improve thinking. High CO2 levels, which can occur in crowded classrooms with poor ventilation, have been proven to impact brain-based skills. According to the COGfx study, people perform twice as well when indoor environments are optimized through high ventilation, low CO2 and low volatile organic compounds. Test scores on cognitive function were highest in the areas of information usage, strategy and crisis response. In some cases, nearly 300% higher.

"Carrier understands the specific needs of the K-12 segment and is committed to helping create healthier, safer and more productive environments for students and staff. The momentum we're seeing is strong, and we believe it's attributable to a greater understanding of the long-term benefits of healthy buildings," said Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Global Services & Healthy Buildings, Carrier. "With the right strategies in place, better thinking and better health can be achieved inside healthier schools."

In Arizona, Carrier will be providing more than 800 HVAC units to multiple buildings in a district that serves more than 35,000 students. The products, which are a variety of packaged HVAC systems, will help to improve indoor air quality and comfort in classrooms throughout the district. In California, students will be more comfortable through the installation of more than 100 Carrier WeatherMaster packaged rooftop units (RTUs), which are more efficient than prior units. Funding for both projects was partially provided by the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), which provides funding dedicated to K-12 schools, including improvements to HVAC systems and ventilation.

In the Richmond Public Schools district in Virginia, more than 25,000 students can breathe easier this fall with the installation of more than 1,500 Carrier OptiClean Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machines to help purify the air in classrooms across the district. And in Texas, administrators in the Texas City Independent School District are investing in the health of their students and faculty with a multimillion-dollar order for chillers, air handling units, and controls for La Marque Middle School, which is currently under construction. The order will create a state-of-the-art HVAC system that will help promote proper ventilation and air quality in the school.

"We are confident in Carrier's Healthy Building solutions to help support ideal indoor air quality inside the new La Marque Middle School," said Don Pursley, Director of Facilities and Maintenance, Texas City Independent School District. "This investment makes sense to provide high-quality indoor air for our students and faculty and the equipment is energy-efficient to keep our recurring costs low. It's a win-win for all of us."

To assist school administrators in selecting the right upgrades and technologies for their facilities, Carrier's BluEdge K-12 program provides an outcome-based approach to help schools easily select the best indoor air quality kits for their needs, with attractive pricing and easy implementation. The BluEdge K-12 program includes a proprietary assessment of current indoor air quality at a school to inform improvement recommendations designed to meet specific desired outcomes

To learn more about the K-12 offerings, visit corporate.carrier.com/healthybuildings. For more information on how school districts can utilize ESSER Funds, contact your local Carrier expert.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

# # #

Contact:

Danielle Canzanella


860-221-8457


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE63941&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-gains-momentum-as-it-helps-k-12-students-return-safely-to-schools-301348249.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE63941&Transmission_Id=202108040830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE63941&DateId=20210804
