Aetna, CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Florida for January 1, 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

This combines the health coverage of Aetna®, a CVS Health company, with local care at CVS Pharmacy®, MinuteClinic® and CVS® HealthHUB™ locations to deliver a quality, affordable health care experience

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 4, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will enter the individual insurance exchange marketplace in Florida (specifically in select counties in the South Florida and Southwest Florida markets) with their first Aetna CVS Health hybrid-branded insurance product, providing access to health care for more Floridians. Aetna and CVS Health bring together quality along with convenience and expanded services to meet consumer health needs, simply and affordably.

New_Aetna_CVS_Logo.jpg

"With the combined strength of Aetna and CVS Health, we're uniquely positioned to provide greater value for consumers, particularly the millions of Americans who are uninsured or underinsured," said Dan Finke, Executive Vice President, CVS Health, President, Aetna. "We are taking a human-centered approach to health care by connecting people to the services and support they want – in their neighborhood, home and virtually anywhere they need us."

With these plans, members will have access to Aetna's high-quality network of health care providers and telemedicine services. Additionally, the plan provides members with unique and convenient health care offerings at MinuteClinic, HealthHUB and CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

Along with an enhanced direct enrollment experience via Aetna's website, the plans feature:

  • Low-cost or no-cost visits at any in-network walk-in location, including at any of the nearly 40 MinuteClinic locations in Florida and over 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country.
  • Access to a care concierge at CVS HealthHUB locations, who is available to assist customers by helping them navigate health care services and products.
  • 90-day refills members can have delivered directly to their door for free.
  • Simplified member experience that lets members pay their premium at the store and manage their account with our mobile app or through the web.

"A key priority is providing people with access to the care they need anywhere – simply, easily, and affordably," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy. "Whether it be through our health plan, MinuteClinic, CVS HealthHUB, CVS Pharmacy or any of our virtual care options, we are committed to helping simplify health care and enable healthier outcomes."

Additional CVS Health services include:

  • Added convenience with access to virtual care, including through MinuteClinic
  • Quality guidance and treatment for maternity care, as well conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease
  • Help staying on track to better health with Pharmacy Advisor counseling and data-driven Next Best Actions or health nudges
  • Convenient, total health support with Destination Behavioral Health
  • Care in the comfort of your home with Coram Home Infusion

The select Florida counties this new offering will be available in include Broward, Hendry Manatee, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Sarasota.

In addition to Florida, CVS Health is entering the individual exchange market in Arizona (Banner | Aetna), Georgia Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Northern Virginia (Innovation Health), Texas and Virginia.*

*Filings in each state are complete. Final approval to entry is pending state and federal reviews/certifications.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

Aetna®, CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic, LLC (which either operates or provides certain management support services to MinuteClinic-branded walk-in clinics) are part of the CVS Health® family of companies.

©2021 Aetna Inc.

Media Contact:
Tara Burke
[email protected]
860-273-0449

CVS_Health_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE64238&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aetna-cvs-health-to-enter-the-affordable-care-act-aca-individual-insurance-exchange-marketplace-in-florida-for-january-1-2022-301348171.html

SOURCE Aetna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE64238&Transmission_Id=202108040830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE64238&DateId=20210804
