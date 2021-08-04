Logo
Captain Morgan Doles Out up to $100,000 in Rideshares for the Safety of Major League Soccer Fans

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

No. 1 Spiced Rum Brand and Major League Soccer Partner, Captain Morgan, Offers Fans Rideshare Credits at Select Matches Through October 30

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its "Safe Rides" initiative, Captain Morgan is offering up to $100,000 in rideshare credits to help ensure the safety of Major League Soccer fans traveling on match days. During select Saturdays through the remainder of the regular season, fans 21 and older of select MLS clubs will have access to rideshare credits to and from some of the biggest matches of the year.

Captain_Morgan_Logo.jpg

"We saw a tremendous response from fans who took advantage of the Captain Morgan 'Safe Rides' around the Fourth of July to help them get to and from the games safely," said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "The safety of fans is paramount, and we hope by extending 'Safe Rides' to more cities across the country, MLS fans can cheer on their favorite teams knowing they have a safe way of getting home."

Captain Morgan is offering up to $50 in rideshare credits per person to and from the following matches:

WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Eligible users are Uber riders 21 and older who are attending any of the above MLS Saturday matches through the remainder of the MLS regular season. Follow the link to redeem a voucher for up to $50 off one (1) roundtrip ride to and from two miles surrounding the corresponding stadium. The credit is only valid from 3pm to 11:59pm local time on game day in the market of each home team.**

**Free Uber account required; to create account, a valid credit card must be provided. Limit one (1) roundtrip ride per person. Not transferable. Not to be combined with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash. Credit excludes tips, cancellation and damage fees which are user's sole responsibility. Scheduling but failing to take ride may result in liability. No refund provided if entire $50 value is not used. Vehicle option determined by Uber; if user wishes to upgrade vehicle option, additional cost is his/her sole responsibility. Wireless Internet access and other fees may apply and are user's sole responsibility. Use of voucher is subject to terms and conditions of Uber Technologies, Inc. available at www.uber.com.

Follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for more news and information on its "Safe Rides" program, and no matter how you choose to celebrate this summer, Captain Morgan is best enjoyed responsibly.

About Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to always spice things up by bringing the flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Ross Lipschultz
TAYLOR
[email protected]

Katie Denning
DIAGEO
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY64698&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-morgan-doles-out-up-to-100-000-in-rideshares-for-the-safety-of-major-league-soccer-fans-301348302.html

SOURCE Captain Morgan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY64698&Transmission_Id=202108040859PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY64698&DateId=20210804
