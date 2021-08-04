Coldwell Banker Realty Leader Named to HousingWire 2021 Women of Influence

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is proud to announce Laura Rittenberg, president of both Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta and Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas, has been named to HousingWire's 2021 Women of Influence list.

HousingWire, a source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, named 100 women in the mortgage and housing industry to the annual list. The Women of Influence program recognizes the outstanding efforts of women in driving the U.S. housing economy forward. The honors are given to individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the industry at-large, with a specific focus on contributions made in the most recent 12 months.

"The national recognition of Laura is a testament to the high standards she applies to her business operations and the impact she has within the real estate industry and at Coldwell Banker," said Kate Rossi, regional executive vice president of the eastern region for Coldwell Banker Realty. "We're tremendously proud of her achievements and congratulate Laura on this well-deserved honor."

Rittenberg was recognized for her leadership overseeing the sales operation of a combined 29 sales offices and nearly 2,600 affiliated agents in Atlanta and the Carolinas. She joined the Coldwell Banker executive team in 2000 when she sold her Denver-based company to Coldwell Banker. After spending years in various markets throughout the country, she took the helm of Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta in 2017 and her role was expanded to include oversight of the company's operations in North and South Carolina in 2019.

In response to the challenges that the real estate industry faced in 2020, Rittenberg helped implement the shift to virtual learning, marketing and conducting business utilizing technology to show homes, work with clients, secure listings and manage transactions. She firmly believes that it is essential for agents to be equipped with the skills and resources to organically generate listing leads to manage their business and generate consistent income. Her goal for each agent is for them to live an exceptional life and she's personally involved in her companies on every level, regularly conducting workshops and overseeing business planning sessions with the agents and leadership.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 18 offices and 1,600 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

