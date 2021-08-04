Coldwell Banker Realty Leader Named to HousingWire 2021 Women of Influence

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coldwell Banker Realty Leader Named to HousingWire 2021 Women of Influence

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Laura Rittenberg Recognized as a Leading Woman in Housing Industry

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is proud to announce Laura Rittenberg, president of both Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta and Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas, has been named to HousingWire's 2021 Women of Influence list.

Laura_Rittenberg.jpg

HousingWire, a source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, named 100 women in the mortgage and housing industry to the annual list. The Women of Influence program recognizes the outstanding efforts of women in driving the U.S. housing economy forward. The honors are given to individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the industry at-large, with a specific focus on contributions made in the most recent 12 months.

"The national recognition of Laura is a testament to the high standards she applies to her business operations and the impact she has within the real estate industry and at Coldwell Banker," said Kate Rossi, regional executive vice president of the eastern region for Coldwell Banker Realty. "We're tremendously proud of her achievements and congratulate Laura on this well-deserved honor."

Rittenberg was recognized for her leadership overseeing the sales operation of a combined 29 sales offices and nearly 2,600 affiliated agents in Atlanta and the Carolinas. She joined the Coldwell Banker executive team in 2000 when she sold her Denver-based company to Coldwell Banker. After spending years in various markets throughout the country, she took the helm of Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta in 2017 and her role was expanded to include oversight of the company's operations in North and South Carolina in 2019.

In response to the challenges that the real estate industry faced in 2020, Rittenberg helped implement the shift to virtual learning, marketing and conducting business utilizing technology to show homes, work with clients, secure listings and manage transactions. She firmly believes that it is essential for agents to be equipped with the skills and resources to organically generate listing leads to manage their business and generate consistent income. Her goal for each agent is for them to live an exceptional life and she's personally involved in her companies on every level, regularly conducting workshops and overseeing business planning sessions with the agents and leadership.

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 18 offices and 1,600 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Media Contact:
Julie Pedersen, [email protected] or 973-658-5810

CB_Vertical_Stacked_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY64306&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldwell-banker-realty-leader-named-to-housingwire-2021-women-of-influence-301348235.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY64306&Transmission_Id=202108040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY64306&DateId=20210804
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment