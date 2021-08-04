Positive Metallurgical Testing Results Received for the Coneto Gold-Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Positive Metallurgical Testing Results Received for the Coneto Gold-Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Orex Minerals Inc. – (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) ("Orex") is pleased to announce that Exploraciones y Desarrollos Mineros Coneto, SAPI de CV, a joint venture 55% Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) – 45% Orex, has received positive metallurgical testing results for the Coneto Gold-Silver Project in Durango, Mexico. Seven separate zones on the property were sampled and sent to the certified laboratories of SGS de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Gold average recovery is higher than 93% for the zones "Santo Niño", "Loma Verde Norte", "Impulsora", "La Bufa" and "Loma Verde Sur", whereas "Descubridora" and "Promontorio" returned 86.2% and 66.1% respectively. The highest gold recovery was 98.5%. The bulk of the gold was recovered within the first 48 hours.

Silver recoveries varied from 69.0% to 92.3%, with an average silver recovery of 79.6%. Silver recovery percentage was still increasing at the 96 hour mark of the leach tests.

Orex's President & CEO, Ben Whiting, said; "These excellent results from our preliminary metallurgical testing are a very positive step toward the advancement of the Coneto Project. They show that precious metals can be successfully recovered using conventional methods."

Gold and Silver Head Grades, Recoveries and Reagent Consumption

Zone

Head Grade
Au (g/t)

Head Grade
Ag (g/t)

Recovery

Au (%)

Recovery

Ag (%)

Consumption
NaCN (kg/t)

Consumption
CaO

Santo Niño

2.21

229.0

95.0

83.9

1.02

0.27

L Verde Norte

0.97

154.0

93.6

92.3

0.66

0.40

Impulsora

3.01

9.0

95.8

69.0

0.51

0.22

La Bufa

3.08

117.0

98.5

72.9

0.56

0.22

Promontorio

2.06

45.0

66.1

75.9

0.61

1.69

Descubridora

0.80

95.0

86.2

75.9

0.71

0.17

L Verde Sur

1.63

113.0

95.0

87.6

0.76

0.30

The research was conducted in the Durango City laboratories of SGS. Ball mill grinding kinetics were carried out to obtain the appropriate times to reach the particle size of 80% passing through 200 mesh (75 microns). Bottle roll testing was carried out for each sample to evaluate recovery of gold and silver. The tests were developed in 5 litre bottles, using ~ 1000 grams of sample, for a retention time of 96 hours. During this period, monitoring was carried out at intervals of 2, 6, 12, 24, 48, 72 and 96 hours to obtain solution samples to assess the kinetics of gold and silver dissolution. Consumption of the reagents sodium cyanide and calcium oxide were also determined. Multi-sample assay testing was performed to determine the head grades and tailing grades for each zone.

Orex_Image_1_Gold_1.jpg

Orex_Image_2_Silver_2.jpg

Coneto Silver-Gold Project, Durango, Mexico

Coneto is situated around the town of Coneto de Comonfort, Durango, in the heart of the "Mexican Silver Trend". It is approximately 100 km north of the City of Durango and 25 km west of Argonaut's El Castillo Gold Mine. This prolific trend hosts some of the world's largest silver camps and deposits, including Fresnillo, Guanajuato, La Pitarrilla, La Preciosa, Real de Angeles and Zacatecas. (Note: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties may not necessarily be indicative of mineralization hosted on the JV's property.)

The Project consists of approximately 4,997 hectares (11,860 acres) of contiguous mineral concessions and covers multiple mineralized low to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal quartz veins. Excellent infrastructure exists in the Coneto area, including paved road access, electrical power, water and manpower from nearby communities.

Ben Whiting, P.Geo., and Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo., are Qualified Persons as defined in NI 43-101 and take responsibility for the technical disclosure contained in news release.

ABOUT OREX MINERALS INC.

Orex Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals exploration in Mexico and Canada. Orex has several current projects: Two projects are located in Durango State, Mexico, the Sandra Silver-Gold Project with Pan American Silver Corp. and the Coneto Gold-Silver Project with Fresnillo PLC. The third project is the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is managed by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. (the "Belcarra Group"), comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ben Whiting. P.Geo.
President and CEO

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the planned program and budget for the Project. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Orex undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.orexminerals.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA64334&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/positive-metallurgical-testing-results-received-for-the-coneto-gold-silver-project-in-durango-mexico-301348014.html

SOURCE Orex Minerals Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA64334&Transmission_Id=202108040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA64334&DateId=20210804
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment