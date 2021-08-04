Blued prohibits screenshots and recordings to protect user privacy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blued prohibits screenshots and recordings to protect user privacy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blued, a world-leading online LGBTQ+ community platform connecting over 60 million users across continents, has introduced a series of new features, including prohibiting screenshots and screen recordings, to protect user identity and privacy.

Blued's privacy protection measures include prohibiting screen captures during live streaming once the broadcasters enable the function. Blued also doesn't allow screenshots and screen recordings during video calls in order to protect all users involved.

To_prevent_users_capturing_screenshots_recordings_live_streaming_iOS_version.jpg

"At Blued, we believe that privacy is of the utmost importance, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. We have always gone to great lengths to ensure the safety and security of our members." says Liam Lu, head of Blued International.

"In light of the recent events that have occurred at the Olympics, which have raised widespread concerns regarding the privacy of social media apps, we are ramping up our efforts and introducing a series of new features to create a safer environment for everyone."

To prevent users from capturing screenshots or recordings, the iOS version of Blued produces a blurred page after a screenshot is attempted, while the Android version prevents a screenshot from being taken altogether.

In addition to these protective measures, the "Private Album" feature ensures that faces do not appear in the album's public thumbnails and that viewers can only access the album's photos when given authorization by the owner. Meanwhile, users can choose to send photos which can disappear within seconds of being read, preventing users from capturing screenshots.

To help users hide evidence of the Blued app on their phones, Blued enables paid members to replace the app icon with another image, thus preventing others from uncovering it.

About Blued

Mobile app Blued is a location-based social networking service that allows the LGBTQ community to conveniently and safely connect with each other and express themselves, integrating livestreaming services with customizable social news feeds, video and voice calls, as well as access to professional health-related services in selected markets. Blued, the central hub for world-leading LGBTQ platform BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT), is available in 13 languages and has connected more than 60 million registered users in about 170 counties. It is now the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam and has local operations in Brazil, China, India, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, the US and Vietnam.

Media Contact:
Vincent Tang
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN64641&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blued-prohibits-screenshots-and-recordings-to-protect-user-privacy-301348255.html

SOURCE BlueCity Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN64641&Transmission_Id=202108040814PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN64641&DateId=20210804
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment