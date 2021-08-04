Logo
VolitionRx Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference call to take place Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern time

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021, in addition to providing a business update.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 (toll free)

U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13722250

Cameron Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volition, will host the call along with Terig Hughes, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary, and Scott Powell, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. The call will provide an update on recent developments and Volition's activities, including details of new and ongoing clinical trials, important events which have taken place in the second quarter of 2021, and milestones for 2021 and beyond.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Volition's corporate website at http://ir.volition.com. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until August 26, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13722250.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with a small laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

NucleosomicsTM is a trademark of Volition and its subsidiaries.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website (http://www.volition.com) or connect with us via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/volitionrx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/volitionrx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VolitionRx/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VolitionRx

The contents found at Volition's website address, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The addresses for Volition's website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

Media / Investor Contacts

Louise Batchelor, Volition

[email protected]

+44 (0)7557 774620

Scott Powell, Volition

[email protected]

+1 (646) 650 1351

Jen Lewis, Mind+Matter

[email protected]

+44 (0)7809 867943

Joseph Green, Edison Advisors

[email protected]

+1 (646) 653 7030

favicon.png?sn=CN64538&sd=2021-08-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volitionrx-limited-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-and-business-update-301348086.html

SOURCE VolitionRx Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN64538&Transmission_Id=202108040815PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN64538&DateId=20210804
