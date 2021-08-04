Calyxt to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021

PR Newswire

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based biotechnology platform company, today announced that management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/clxt/2472844

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based biotechnology platform company focused on delivering innovations that revolutionize how the world uses plants. Calyxt uses its advanced plant-based biotechnology platform to generate innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for world-class and industry leading customers and partners. For more information, go to www.calyxt.com.

