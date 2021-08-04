Logo
Comscore Inks Agreement with Captivate for DOOH Audience Measurement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2021

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced an agreement with Captivate, North America's leading location-based digital video network, to provide reporting from Comscore's fast-growing digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution. The new reporting includes digital ad impressions, reach, and frequency by market and demographic.

With 25 years in digital place-based media, Captivate is a long-standing industry leader that engages millions of valuable consumers monthly. Known for its 100% brand safe environment, Captivate has provided advertisers with further access into the consumer journey over the years through its network of now 35,000+ digital video screens across office, residential, golf, ski and ridesharing venues.

Initially, Comscore will be providing Captivate with granular audience measurement across six of its networks: U.S. office elevators and lobbies; Canadian office elevators and lobbies; U.S. residential buildings; and U.S. golf clubs.

"Quality data and measurement have been a core focus for Captivate since its inception," said Scott Marden, Captivate Chief Marketing Officer and DPAA Standards & Research Committee Chairperson. "Over the past several months, I along with a team of researchers within the DPAA have assessed the measurement needs of each individual network as well as the industry as a whole. That process was instrumental in confidently partnering with Comscore to meet the measurement needs of our advertising partners and continuing to transparently report on our audience."

"We are thrilled to begin working with Captivate to advance their understanding of their premium audience," said Gary Warech, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "With some of the most desirable DOOH inventory across commercial, residential and recreational footprints, Captivate is one of the leaders in the digital signage space and we are looking forward to delivering value for the benefit of their clients."

As part of its focus on delivering the next generation of DOOH measurement, Comscore is developing solutions to precisely measure traditional outdoor platforms such as roadside billboards, street furniture, and place-based advertising platforms that are designed to reach consumers in retail spaces, business and medical offices, entertainment venues, transportation hubs and cinema.

Measured DOOH audiences will be made available to advertisers and agencies through Comscore Plan Metrix® Multi-Platform and existing APIs. Plan Metrix® combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with detailed information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes, demographics, and behaviors for a unified and unduplicated view. This gives hundreds of agencies and thousands of users access to DOOH network audiences.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About Captivate
For nearly 25 years, Captivate has been the leading location-based digital video office network. Known for its vast network of elevator and large format displays throughout North America, Captivate engages millions of modern professionals with timely news, actionable information and relevant advertising placement. Captivate is now leveraging this expertise beyond the office and extending its reach to valuable audiences where they work, live and play. Whether it's at home, on the golf course, in a ridesharing vehicle or on the ski hills, Captivate continues to deliver a premium, brand safe advertising experience in a 100% viewable and fraud free captive environment. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit www.captivate.com.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ64701&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-inks-agreement-with-captivate-for-dooh-audience-measurement-301348289.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ64701&Transmission_Id=202108040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ64701&DateId=20210804
