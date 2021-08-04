Logo
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MS

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Merck Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc owns 491 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilbanks+smith+%26+thomas+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 508,003 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 398,938 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 543,363 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  4. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 405,300 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 652,190 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 694,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 551,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 241,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 477,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 401,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 336,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 542.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 404,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 226,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 189,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1555.59%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 92,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 277.34%. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 64,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 194,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Sold Out: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $159.99 and $172.54, with an estimated average price of $167.79.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.47%. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 187,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.35%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 46,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.27%. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 1,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 75.53%. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 29,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 78.07%. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 12,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.21%. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 66,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

