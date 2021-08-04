Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MS

- New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, SHYG, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, IBMM, IBML, IBMK, IBMN, NTSX, KOMP, IBMO, DFUS, PHDG, CFO, DFAS, PDBC, KXI, JXI, BNDX, RYU, RHS, PRNT, THNQ, ROBO, QMN, FRST, TSM, NEM, DOW, VIPS, BP, IBMJ, EAGG, TTAC, IBDM, IBDO, FLTR, GTO, IBDN, REET, DVA, PAVE, VGT, VSGX, CALF, TMUS, ARWR, BLK, DECK, ECL, ENB, IDXX, RSG, SWKS, UDR, DDM, ACRE, LBRDK, MSGS, LSXMK, NMCO, LMND, OCDX, ARKF, ADM, COWZ, OIIM, LTRX, ARKO,
- Added Positions: SJNK, VOO, AOR, VIAC, USMV, SPEM, SPDW, ACWV, IEFA, VO, AAPL, IWF, VB, IEF, IVV, AGG, BSCM, IEI, IEMG, PGX, MSFT, EFA, SHV, VCSH, VONG, BK, AMZN, AMT, BMY, PG, AVGO, PYPL, UBER, EXI, IWD, IWR, MXI, BRK.B, DHR, FISV, GOOGL, HON, ICE, JPM, JNJ, LH, MAR, NVDA, ORLY, PEP, BKNG, QCOM, CRM, SBUX, UNH, WMT, DIS, WM, XRX, EBAY, MA, ZTS, IJR, IWM, JNK, SHY, ADBE, AB, ARCC, BAC, CSCO, DLTR, XOM, GD, GPC, GSK, HD, IBM, INTU, LMT, MS, ORCL, PFE, PRU, SNY, UMPQ, RTX, VOD, WPC, WBA, CIXX, CTXR, ABBV, AHH, VEEV, AAL, DLN, FIXD, GLD, HYG, QQQ, VEU, T, ABT, ACN, AEP, AXP, AJG, BIDU, BAX, BDX, CBRE, CVS, KMX, C, CLX, CMCSA, CMP, CPRT, INGR, CCI, DEO, D, DD, ETN, NEE, F, GGG, GPK, ISRG, NFLX, NOC, PNC, PGR, SONY, SO, TRV, USB, UL, UNP, VMC, WFC, WY, DG, ST, PSX, FEYE, MC, KHC, CRSP, ECVT, CARR, EEM, IWB, MINT, SCHA, SCHD,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, MRK, RSP, ACWX, RPV, FLOT, RYT, ANGL, TLT, VNLA, QAI, XLG, VCIT, SCHW, MO, IAU, JPST, IWS, MDLZ, IP, IIVI, BND, BSCL, DLS, IWN, IVW, IVE, IWV, LQD, MCHI, MDY, IJK, PFF, AMGN, VBR, ED, VYM, VOT, VOE, VNQ, VNM, AES, MDRX, CRI, TOTL, ALL, TIP, SCHZ, SCHG, AOS, AMAT, TOWN, COST, DVN, LLY, EMR, GILD, GS, LHX, KMB, MMC, COP, MU, NKE, RS, TGT, VRTX, HYLS, DAL, PM, MESO, CHTR, TSLA, HII, BABA, FTV, CL, CI, BLOK, BSV, CWB, ESGE, CVX,
- Sold Out: HYLB, MTUM, IXN, RXI, GE, 7H80, TDIV, PRSP, TXG, BNL, JD, EMQQ, CRHM, VTRS, FLIR, TRMT, UBX, ARCO, INSG,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 508,003 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 398,938 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 543,363 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 405,300 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 652,190 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 694,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 551,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 241,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 477,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 401,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 336,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 542.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 404,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 226,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 189,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1555.59%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 92,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 277.34%. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 64,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 194,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.Sold Out: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $159.99 and $172.54, with an estimated average price of $167.79.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.47%. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 187,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.35%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 46,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.27%. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 1,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 75.53%. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 29,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 78.07%. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 12,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.21%. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc still held 66,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.
