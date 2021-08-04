Freed Investment Group Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc

Added Positions: ONEQ, DIA, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, V, GOOG, SPY,

ONEQ, DIA, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, V, GOOG, SPY, Reduced Positions: JNJ,

JNJ, Sold Out: CTXR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freed Investment Group. As of 2021Q2, Freed Investment Group owns 14 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Freed Investment Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freed+investment+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 774,315 shares, 33.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 905.55% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,983 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,710 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,225 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 21,732 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.57%

Freed Investment Group added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 905.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.49%. The holding were 774,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Freed Investment Group added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 21,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Freed Investment Group sold out a holding in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $4.23, with an estimated average price of $2.38.