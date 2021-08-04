Freed Investment Group Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc

For the details of Freed Investment Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freed+investment+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Freed Investment Group
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 774,315 shares, 33.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 905.55%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,983 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,710 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,225 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 21,732 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.57%
Freed Investment Group added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 905.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.49%. The holding were 774,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Freed Investment Group added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 21,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR)
Freed Investment Group sold out a holding in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $4.23, with an estimated average price of $2.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Freed Investment Group. Also check out:
1. Freed Investment Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Freed Investment Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freed Investment Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freed Investment Group keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment