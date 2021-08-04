Logo
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe Buys iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Alphabet Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Alphabet Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe. As of 2021Q2, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe owns 83 stocks with a total value of $566 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kranot+hishtalmut+le+morim+tichoniim+havera+menahelet+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,179 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 103,517 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.98%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 332,610 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 178,392 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.13%
  5. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 220,413 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.24%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2725.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 74,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 27,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kenon Holdings Ltd (KEN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in Kenon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 98,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2139.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 202.90%. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $403.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 541,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 268,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 93,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 92.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD. Also check out:

1. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD keeps buying
