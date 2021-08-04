Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF,

- New Purchases: QQQ, XSOE, XLF, ICL, ESLT, RSP, KEN, NVMI, FTCH, BUG, CAMT, APTV, CHKP, BKNG, INVZ, RADA, IHI, QCOM, WIX, PERI, SSYS, CI, INMD, LVS, KROS, ATER, RDWR, MGIC,
- Added Positions: VOO, DIA, C, XLK, KWEB, SPY, XLI, TAN, KBA, XLV, PSI, NVDA, JPM, MSFT, COF, CHIQ, IVOO, XLP, BAC, KBE, GXC, V, FB, AMZN, PYPL, CNC, SYF, MA, EXPE, JETS, ESPO, CQQQ, PANW, AAPL, XHE, XHB, CEVA, GDXJ, PTH, FDX, CMCSA, SEDG, HON, INDA, APLE, QCLN, TEVA, XBI, XLC, AXP, GS, FXI, IWM, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, GMRE, JD, GOOG, BABA, ORA,
- Sold Out: HYG, SMH, REZI, IBB,
For the details of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kranot+hishtalmut+le+morim+ve+gananot+havera+menahelet+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 243,926 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.15%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 256,024 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 386,471 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 128,467 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 1,131,186 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 256,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,131,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,117,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in ICL Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $7.51, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 4,951,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 137,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 113,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 243,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1329.49%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 48,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 125.35%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 230,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.Sold Out: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.68 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $29.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD. Also check out:
