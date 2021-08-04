Logo
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Financial Select Sector SPDR, ICL Group, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Baidu Inc, Global Medical REIT Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah. As of 2021Q2, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah owns 90 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kranot+hishtalmut+le+morim+ve+gananot+havera+menahelet+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 243,926 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.15%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 256,024 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 386,471 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 128,467 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  5. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 1,131,186 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 256,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,131,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,117,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in ICL Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $7.51, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 4,951,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 137,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 113,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 243,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1329.49%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 48,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 125.35%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 230,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Sold Out: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.68 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $29.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD. Also check out:

1. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD keeps buying

