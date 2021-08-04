United Fire Group Inc Buys Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Wintrust Financial Corp

- New Purchases: AAPL,
- Added Positions: ABBV, WMT, PFE, MSFT, T, UNP, CVX, FCX,
- Reduced Positions: USB, WFC, WTFC, CINF, HON, DE,
- Sold Out: GE, SYK,
For the details of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+fire+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 116,000 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,736 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio.
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 150,675 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.11%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 66,056 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
United Fire Group Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 733.57%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 28,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 166,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC. Also check out:
1. UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNITED FIRE GROUP INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment