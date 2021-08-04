United Fire Group Inc Buys Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Wintrust Financial Corp

New Purchases: AAPL,

AAPL, Added Positions: ABBV, WMT, PFE, MSFT, T, UNP, CVX, FCX,

ABBV, WMT, PFE, MSFT, T, UNP, CVX, FCX, Reduced Positions: USB, WFC, WTFC, CINF, HON, DE,

USB, WFC, WTFC, CINF, HON, DE, Sold Out: GE, SYK,

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Walmart Inc, Pfizer Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Wintrust Financial Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Fire Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, United Fire Group Inc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 116,000 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,736 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 150,675 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.11% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 66,056 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.

United Fire Group Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 733.57%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 28,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 166,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.