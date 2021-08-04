Nickelodeon Star and Influencer Casey Simpson Hosts Genius Brands' New Original Game Show for Kids,"KC! Pop Quiz"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casey Simpson, star of the hit Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and a major kid influencer across Tik Tok, Twitter, and You Tube, with a social media following of 12+ million, hosts season one of Genius Brands International’s ( GNUS, Financial) second original series and first live-action program, KC! Pop Quiz, exclusively for Kartoon Channel! to premiere on September 14.



“Kids love trivia, and I love being a part of a show where kids can compete in a positive environment that is fast and fun,” Simpson commented. “We can’t wait to give fans a taste of KC! Pop Quiz in September. I’m thrilled to be working with the creative team at Kartoon Channel! and our contestants, and look forward to bringing this energetic trivia series to screens soon!”

“We describe it as ‘Jeopardy meets HQ Trivia’—with super cool prizes for kids,” said Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel! “KC! Pop Quiz is our second original series, following the hit Stan Lee’s Superhero Kidnergarten. This is also the first live-action series produced exclusively for Kartoon Channel! We are thrilled to have Casey host the series, bringing his unique talent, as well as providing an amazing opportunity to reach his millions of fans!”

Currently in production on 140 x 11” episodes, KC! Pop Quiz is a fast-paced, live-action daily game show based on pop culture where kids can win cool prizes. Anna Lotto (Best Ever Trivia Show, Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove, The $100,000 Pyramid, Boom!, Supermarket Sweep, and more) serves as Executive Producer and series showrunner, with Guy Shalem (Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, Lovespring International, Fall Into Me) as Executive Producer. Former President of Walt Disney Television and Chief Creative Officer at Kartoon Channel!, David Neuman, and Genius Brands Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward, are Executive Producers.

A teen sensation and Kid’s Choice Award nominee, Casey is known for his role as Ricky Harper on the hit Nickelodeon comedy series, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, the movie Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library, and as wily Cody Hamilton in Just Add Magic: Mystery City. He has also won awards for his poetry, judged by writers such as Amanda Gorman and is ranked as the number one impromptu high school speaker in California. Casey has toured the country talking about youth activism with the Thirst Project; performs stand-up comedy; and is a columnist for Young Mensa Mag. He enjoys learning languages, idioms, and new things. Casey hates third-person bios and has the ability to cure anyone's hiccups…seriously ask him if you ever have them, and he will cure them.

About KC! Pop Quiz:

In KC! Pop Quiz, aimed at kids 6 – 11-years-old, two kid contestants (age 9-12) compete head-to-head, answering questions correctly to earn points, which are redeemable at the end of the game for exciting real prizes selected from a virtual prize room. The winner returns to play again the next game. Question topics include pop culture, such as music, movies, social media, sports, toys, gaming, as well as general knowledge questions in categories that include geography, history, language, science and technology.

The fast-paced game features three rounds:

Round One: THINK FAST , which features four 50/50 style questions like true-or-false and yes-or-no. Each correct answer is worth 100 points.

, which features four 50/50 style questions like true-or-false and yes-or-no. Each correct answer is worth 100 points. Round Two: THINK HARDER, features three multiple-choice questions with four possible answers. Each correct answer is worth 200 points.

features three multiple-choice questions with four possible answers. Each correct answer is worth 200 points. Round Three: A single INFINITY QUESTION, which is fill in the blank, so named because there are an infinite number of possible answers. The INFINITY QUESTION is worth 1000 points.



At the end of the game, contestants visit the KC! Prize Room of Dreams, where contestants choose from a virtual prize pyramid displaying cool kid-centric items, ranging from laptop computers and video game players to a chocolate fountain and a giant gummy worm. No contestant goes home empty-handed!

About Kartoon Channel!

Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International’s digital network, Kartoon Channel!, is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery.

Delivering 1000’s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, from The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs and Baby Genius, and hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, Yu-Gi-Oh and Bakugan, to original programming like Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming in 2021, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for 2022. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, Lil Doc, Counting with Earl and more.

Kartoon Channel! delivers fun, positive and purposeful content that is always free, widely available and easily accessible across all platforms (Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, Samsung Smart TVs, and LG TVs).

Kartoon Channel! can also be streamed through mobiles device by downloading the app in App Store or Google Play Store, or on desktops by visiting www.kartoonchannel.com

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, for Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett 's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple i0s, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com , Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5ae5d79-3ce6-471e-9035-cb7fabb72351