Indiana Digital Alternative School is Ready to Give Students a Second Chance in the New School Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Indiana Digital Alternative School is Ready to Give Students a Second Chance in the New School Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Indiana Digital Alternative School (INDA), a full-time, tuition-free public school of the Union School Corporation is ready to kick off the new school year and inspire students in grades 9-12 to reach their full potential. After launching in the spring, INDA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, INDA has the goal of providing students with credit recovery options and encouraging them on their path to graduation. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like INDA reported+lower+learning+loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Additionally, students who attend INDA also have the opportunity to look to the future through the Career+Prep+Program. They can enroll in classes that will help them discover their passions and explore various fields, such Business and Marketing, Health Services, and Information Technology. As they make progress towards completing their diplomas, students can also earn college credits, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most families, especially those with students who may have fallen behind, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school choices.INDA provides a school option designed for students to feel empowered to succeed, no matter their educational background.

“INDA was born from the idea that all students deserve an education option that works for them, and not all students are the same. At INDA, we are passionate about providing students with a motivating and encouraging experience. Our entirely online approach gives our students an individualized approach to learning that not only helps them stay on track, but helps them thrive,” said Elizabeth Sliger, INDA’s Head of School.

INDA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about INDA and how to enroll, visit inda.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Indiana Digital Alternative School

Indiana Digital Alternative School (INDA) is an online public-school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about INDA, visit inda.k12.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005007r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005007/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment