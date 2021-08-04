Gabelli Funds to Host 27th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium Thursday, September 9, 2021

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 27th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Lotte New York Palace. The Symposium begins at 8:00 AM and will be available virtually via webcast. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of leading aerospace and defense companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.
To register online: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_ZDjQ0J1-Rz2GSad3S4uxLw
Presenting Companies:
AAR Corp.
NYSE: AIR
Astronics Corp.
NASDAQ: ATRO
Avio S.p.A.
Milan: AVIO-MI
CPI Aerostructures
NYSE: CVU
Crane Co.
NYSE: CR
Curtiss-Wright Corp.
NYSE: CW
Ducommun Inc.
NYSE: DCO
Elbit Systems Ltd.
NASDAQ: ESLT
HEICO Corp.
NYSE: HEI
ISAR Aerospace Technologies
Private
Kaman Corp.
NASDAQ: KAMN
Kleos Space
Austria: KSS-ASX
Moog Inc.
NYSE: MOG-A
Park Aerospace Corp.
NYSE: PKE
Woodward Inc.
NASDAQ: WWD
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
