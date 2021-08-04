Cash for Classrooms: Casey's Teams up With Keurig Dr Pepper to Support Local Schools

Today, Casey%26rsquo%3Bs kicks off a giving campaign to help fund grants for local schools across 16 states. Casey’s is asking guests to round up their purchases to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program which provides funds for projects and initiatives that benefit K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools.

“Schools are at the heart of each of our communities, like Casey’s, and we are honored to be able to support students, teachers and families through the Cash for Classrooms Grant Program. We encourage our guests to join forces with Casey’s and Keurig Dr Pepper by rounding up when shopping in our stores or purchasing the CORE combo during this campaign,” Megan Elfers, President, Casey’s Charities.

There are two additional ways guests can donate to this year’s campaign:

Keurig Dr Pepper will donate $1 for every 3/$5 combo of CORE Hydration water purchased, up to $25,000; and

Casey’s will donate $1 for every large pizza purchase completed on Monday, August 30, up to $100,000.

In 2021, Casey’s Cash+for+Classrooms Grant Program awarded $1 million to benefit schools through 99 grants. The funding priorities included physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives. Learn more about the program and the following projects at our blog - Giving+Back+As+We+Head+Back+to+School:

South Adams Schools’ Innovation Lab for robotics;

Updated equipment for Ballard High School’s re-established welding program; and

An entire summer's worth of books for Carl Traeger Elementary School students.

“After a very challenging school year, being able to send every child home with new books for their home library because of Casey’s grant was a heartwarming experience,” said Heather Branson, Grade 3 Teacher at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh, Wis. “There were so many things I couldn’t change about last year, but the ability to send every child off for summer vacation equipped to enjoy new books empowered my students to see themselves as readers even after our year together ended.”

Every dollar raised will go toward this year’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program, which opens its application process on October 1 through November 30, 2021. Grant requests may range from $3,000 to $50,000.

More information can be found at: www.caseys.com%2Fcommunity.

About Casey’s

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading producer and distributer of hot and cold beverages with a vision to provide a beverage for every need, anytime and anywhere. Formed in 2018 with the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Keurig Dr Pepper has annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing beverages responsibly through their Drink+Well.+Do+Good. corporate responsibility platform. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

