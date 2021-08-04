Omnicom Group Announces Leadership Appointments at the DAS Group of Companies (DAS)

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced two leadership appointments at the DAS Group of Companies (DAS). Michael Larson has been promoted to CEO of DAS and John Doolittle has been named CEO of the newly formed Communications Consultancy Network (CCN). Both CEOs will report into Dale Adams who remains Chairman of DAS. The appointments are effective immediately.

As CEO of DAS, Michael Larson will lead the Health Group (OHG), Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), Commerce Group (OCG) and the Advertising Collective (OAC). Joining Omnicom in 2008, Larson formed and led the Optimization Group. He has served as the President of DAS since 2018, overseeing the network's business strategy, operations and talent management. With a background in operations and finance, Larson has successfully engineered many of Omnicom's multi-agency teams and was instrumental in Omnicom's support of the marketing transformation of clients such as PepsiCo, Bayer, SC Johnson, Merck, AT&T, Novartis, Ford, Philips, McDonald's and Pfizer.

Another long-time Omnicom leader, John Doolittle has been an integral part of the group for more than 20 years, joining Omnicom in 1999 as CFO, Americas of DAS and later being promoted to Global CFO in 2005. In 2012, he was appointed President of DAS, playing a central role in financial management, geographic expansion, acquisitions, the organic development of new service offerings and talent strategies. More recently, he was the Interim CEO of the Public Relations Group (OPRG).

In his role as CEO of Communications Consultancy Network, Doolittle will lead Omnicom's new Network comprised of Omnicom Public Relations Group – with agencies including FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications, Porter Novelli and more —and the Brand Consulting Group – with agencies including Hall & Partners, Interbrand, Siegel+Gale and more. He will oversee strategic initiatives including mergers & acquisitions and cross-agency growth priorities such as CCN's data and analytics offerings. Also providing oversight to the Brand Consulting Group will be Chuck Brymer who continues as Chairman.

"Michael and John have been a driving force within DAS," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "They are highly talented executives who invidually and together have clearly demonstrated the ability to manage a rich mix of agencies in a variety of disciplines. With this strong leadership team in place, I could not be more confident about the continuing success of DAS and CCN."

"Omnicom places a strong emphasis on succession planning, and after working with both Michael and John for several years, I know their extensive leadership experience with Omnicom agencies will make for a seamless transition into these new roles," said Dale Adams. "I am certain that, with Michael as CEO of DAS and John as CEO of CCN, these Networks will continue to develop the talent, resources and tools needed to grow and succeed in their respective marketplaces."

About DAS Group of Companies

DAS Group of Companies, a division of the Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), is a global group of marketing services companies comprised of: the Health Group, the Precision Marketing Group, the Commerce Group and the Advertising Collective. DAS delivers customized solutions to address clients' business challenges through best-in-class experts in: Healthcare and Life-Science advertising and marketing; Digital Transformation; CRM and Customer Experience at Scale; Connected Commerce through conversion and transaction; and award-winning Creative. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS services international, regional, national and local clients through offices in countries worldwide.

About Communications Consultancy Network

Communications Consultancy Network (CCN) is a global collective of the top global public relations, strategy, branding, and research agencies. Award winning brands include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, Interbrand, C Space, Wolff Olins, Sterling, Siegel & Gale and Hall & Partners. We are home to a group of highly talented and specialized consultants across industries and marketing disciplines, delivering strategic thinking and market-leading innovation to clients. CCN is a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

