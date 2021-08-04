Logo
Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on August 11, 2021 at 10AM EDT/4PM CET

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021, on Wednesday August 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday August 11, 2021, at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Fredrik Nihlén, CFO and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are toll-free: (800) 895-3361 (U.S. domestic), +1 (785) 424-1062 (international) or 08 420 024 86 (Sweden). To access the call, all participants must use the following Conference ID: #5241997. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3336435/283E8E66C4DC665F12CEF94F2C2B3FD9

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion – 8/11/2021 (13:00PM EST) to 8/25/2021 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these dial-in numbers (800) 934-2123 (toll-free) or +1 (402) 220-1137 (DID).

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-to-report-second-quarter-2021-results-on-august-11--2021,c3392292

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3392292/1450739.pdf

Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-to-report-second-quarter-2021-results-on-august-11-2021-301348346.html

SOURCE Neonode

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO64757&Transmission_Id=202108040919PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO64757&DateId=20210804
