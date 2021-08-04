Skillz Named to Fast Company's Annual List of "100 Best Workplaces for Innovators"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Skillz Named to Fast Company's Annual List of "100 Best Workplaces for Innovators"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, has been named to Fast Company’s third annual list+of+the+%26ldquo%3B100+Best+Workplaces+for+Innovators.%26rdquo%3B This latest honor follows a series of exemplary industry awards and accolades that Skillz has received, spotlighting the company’s commitment to pioneering the future of mobile gaming and esports.

Skillz ranked #37 on the list, joining companies such as Google, IBM, Moderna, Samsung, General Motors, and Mattel, which are ranked, in the words of Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, based on having “created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021.”

“This newest list of the Best Places to Work for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront,” she added.

“At Skillz, we pride ourselves on creating a workplace where innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit thrive,” said Skillz CEO and Founder Andrew Paradise. “Being recognized by Fast Company for attracting, fostering, and retaining the best and brightest minds in our industry is a true honor, especially since our diverse, talented team is what’s driving us forward as we revolutionize the future of competitive entertainment.”

For its third annual list, Fast Company partnered with Accenture, a leading global professional services firm, to determine the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Fast Company’s editors and Accenture’s researchers combed through more than 1,500 organizations, from small nonprofits to top Fortune 500 companies, to determine the final rankings of winners around the world that, the magazine said, “share a passion for giving employees the freedom to explore creative ideas that benefit their businesses and their communities.”

The Fast Company recognition is the latest in a series of such awards honoring Skillz as a great place to work. In May, the company was named to the 2021 %26ldquo%3BBest+Places+to+Work%26rdquo%3B+list published by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal, which recognizes companies “known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees.” The following month, Skillz was named to Parity.org’s 2021 %26ldquo%3BBest+Companies+for+Women+to+Advance%26rdquo%3B+List, which recognizes organizations with benefits, programs, and policies that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers. Skillz joined other leading companies such as Airbnb, Salesforce, NASDAQ, Adobe, Fidelity Investments, Ralph Lauren, SAP, Best Buy, and PepsiCo on these lists.

A feature story on the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators will be published in the September print edition of Fast Company, which will be on newsstands August 17th.

For more information on why Skillz was named one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and how to join the company’s rapidly growing team across a wide variety of departments and disciplines, please visit the Skillz careers+page or LinkedIn.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading+mobile+games+platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social+competition in their games. Leveraging its patented+technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual+esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business.

Source: Skillz Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005662r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005662/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment