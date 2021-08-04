HyreCar Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 670-5260 (domestic) or (409) 217-8773 (international). The conference code is 7264267. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of HyreCar’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Fir.hyrecar.com%2F.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information please visit HyreCar.com.

