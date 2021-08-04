Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 11

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders, announced today that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at 3:30 pm ET; a link can be found on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of Edgewise Therapeutic’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.edgewisetx.com%2Fevents-and-presentations and will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to the webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue, initially focused on addressing rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases.To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005223/en/