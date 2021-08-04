Logo
Adventure Is Calling Again: New Groupon Brand Campaign Encourages People to Get Out and Grab Life by the Groupon™

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Experiences marketplace Groupon announced the launch of a new global brand campaign today encouraging people to get out and explore the world of experiences around them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005698/en/

2021-07-29.jpg

Groupon, the go-to destination for local experiences, is encouraging people to get out and Grab Life by the Groupon. The company's new brand campaign brings Groupon's expanded inventory and reimagined user experience to the forefront and showcases the thousands of fun and affordable experiences that people can do in their local communities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grab Life by the GrouponTM was developed in partnership with FCB and showcases Groupon as the destination for affordable local experiences. Since the beginning of 2021, Groupon has made progress expanding its inventory and removing repeat purchase restrictions to give consumers the value, selection and convenience they want from a local experiences marketplace. With the recent launch of a new, personalized user experience that brings the new inventory front and center, Groupon is releasing a new campaign to drive consumer engagement and make the Groupon brand synonymous with local experiences.

“This is a zeitgeist moment for Groupon -- coming out of the pandemic, we all want to get back to experiences that bring us joy, enrich our lives and allow us to connect meaningfully with others. And Groupon is here for that,” said Groupon’s Chief Marketing Officer Jill Balis. “Grab Life by the Groupon showcases what we've been doing over the past year to improve our inventory and modernize the customer and merchant experiences. We’re excited to show off this work and help people explore the thousands of fun and affordable experiences available in their local communities.”

For the first time since 2019, Groupon is returning to TV with a 30-second spot titled %26ldquo%3BGrab+Life%26rdquo%3B asking people to choose whether to accept life as it is or grab life like their life depends on it. “Grab a drumstick, grab a paintbrush, grab a concert, grab a back wax, grab anything, everything, that laser thing, hands of America grab the Groupon app and grab life by the Groupon,” says the narrator of the ad. Additional creative components include digital OOH, display, audio, OLV and social.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Groupon to evolve their brand identity with consumers and merchants and drive engagement through bold and adventurous activations and storytelling,” said Andrés Ordóñez, Chief Creative Officer of FCB Chicago. “We can’t wait to show the world how experiences define who we are and help us live our best life.”

Grab Life by the Groupon is the first campaign from the agency for Groupon and since its historic showing at Cannes Lions, where FCB won the coveted “Network of the Year” title and took home an unprecedented five Grands Prix, including two Titanium honors.

The campaign officially debuts in the United States this week and will launch in select international markets later this year.

For the latest on Grab Life by the Groupon and much more, follow Groupon on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year, 2020 Ad Age A-List Agency Standout and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report 2020, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more media assets please visit here.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005698r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005698/en/

