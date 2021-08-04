Logo
US Cannabis Council Elects Akerna CEO, Jessica Billingsley, as Board Chair

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Billingsley's leadership on the board will be instrumental in leading the broadest coalition of organizations, businesses, and individuals seeking to end federal prohibition of cannabis and create an equitable, values-driven cannabis industry in the United States.

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), today announces Jessica Billingsley, the company's co-founder, CEO, and Chair of the Board, has been elected Chair of the US Cannabis Council (USCC), a coalition of leading cannabis companies and advocates working to end federal cannabis prohibition in the US.

Jessica_photo.jpg

Billingsley was unanimously elected as chair due to her leadership experience in the cannabis industry.

USCC aims to accomplish three goals:

  • raise ethical standards within the industry,
  • achieve restorative justice for communities that have been disproportionately impacted by misguided state and federal cannabis policies, and
  • create a healthy, inclusive, and well-regulated cannabis industry with social, financial, and environmental benefits shared by all.

To do so, USCC works hand-in-hand with Congressional leaders in Washington, DC and throughout the country to advance cannabis reform. USCC is very encouraged by the recently introduced Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAO), which would federally legalize cannabis in the US while advancing equity and economic empowerment for communities and individuals impacted by prohibition. The legislation would also make key tax, banking and regulatory updates.

Billingsley was unanimously elected as chair due to her leadership experience in the cannabis industry. Billingsley was the first cannabis technology CEO to list on the Nasdaq, invented seed-to-sale tracking for the industry, won the exclusive contracts for Washington, Pennsylvania, and Utah's cannabis regulatory track-and-trace programs, and has met and engaged with members of Congress on cannabis reform since 2013. She successfully led Akerna through four acquisitions that position the company as the only scaled technology provider enabling compliance, regulation, and taxation.

"Billingsley is a proven leader who will elevate our voice for cannabis reform and an equitable, values-driven cannabis industry," said Steven Hawkins, USCC CEO. "Her extensive background working in the cannabis industry and with government will greatly assist USCC in reforming cannabis policy and advancing an equitable, well-regulated cannabis industry in all fifty states.

"I am honored by this appointment and look forward to continuing my work with the USCC's diverse collection of cannabis leaders striving to push forward critical and meaningful policy change in US cannabis," said Jessica Billingsley, Akerna CEO and new Chair of the USCC Board. "A crucial part of the legalization process is to address the harms incurred by the mostly Black and brown populations who have served criminal convictions and prison sentences due to nonviolent marijuana offenses. We must, and we will fight for change."

USCC's founding members represent some of the most influential policy and business organizations in the modern cannabis industry, including standalone and multi-state businesses, associations, and advocacy organizations from throughout North America:

  • Acreage Holdings
  • Akerna Corp.
  • American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp
  • Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine
  • BellRock Brands
  • Buckeye Relief
  • Cannabis Trade Federation
  • Canopy Growth Corporation
  • Central Coast Agriculture (CCA)
  • Columbia Care Inc.
  • Cresco Labs Inc.
  • Cronos Group
  • Culta
  • Curaleaf
  • DNA Genetics
  • Eaze
  • Flowhub
  • Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce
  • Good Chemistry
  • The Grove Cannabis Dispensary
  • Headcount's Cannabis Voter Project
  • Husch Blackwell
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
  • Jushi
  • Keef Brands
  • Lightshade
  • LivWell Enlightened Health
  • Marijuana Policy Project
  • Medicine Man
  • MedMen
  • Native Roots Cannabis Co
  • 1906 New Highs
  • PAX Labs
  • PharmaCann
  • ProKure
  • Schwazze
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  • Urbn Leaf
  • Veterans Cannabis Project
  • Vicente Sederberg LLP
  • Vireo Health
  • Wana

For more information on how to get involved with USCC, please visit www.uscannabiscouncil.org.

About US Cannabis Council
The US Cannabis Council is a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization. USCC members seek to harness their collective expertise in order to advance social equity, end the federal prohibition of cannabis, modernize federal and state regulations and promote high ethical standards within the industry.

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as Ample Organics, Last Call Analytics, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, solo sciences, and Viridian Sciences.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

Akerna_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA64014&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-cannabis-council-elects-akerna-ceo-jessica-billingsley-as-board-chair-301348147.html

SOURCE Akerna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA64014&Transmission_Id=202108040904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA64014&DateId=20210804
