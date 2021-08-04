Logo
Comcast Government Services Awarded Fifth Multimillion Dollar Contract in a Row From Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Government Services has been awarded another multimillion-dollar contract by the United States’ Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as part of the Agency’s effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs. The contract, covering DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway (CEG) Region 6, represents $76M for up to ten years. Comcast has now won five CEG regions for a total of more than $343M covering 35 states nationwide; the Company was awarded CEG+Regions+4+and+5+earlier+this+month, Region+3+in+June+2021 and Region+1+in+March+2020.+

DISA provides, operates, and assures information-sharing capabilities, command and control solutions and a global enterprise infrastructure to support the Department of Defense’s more than 40 military services, combatant commands and support organizations worldwide, as well as national-level leadership, including the President, Vice President and Secretary of Defense. The Agency is amid a multi-phase initiative to replace 17,000 point-to-point public switched telephone (PSTN) circuits with Ethernet-based services across the continental U.S. to enhance connectivity, improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs.

DISA CEG Region 6 covers sites in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

“We’re committed to helping the Department of Defense further its vision of becoming the trusted provider to connect and protect the warfighter in cyberspace through its Commercial Ethernet Gateway initiative,” said Ken Folderauer, Vice President, Government Sales, Comcast Business. “We are thrilled to be recognized with our fifth CEG regional contract win in a row. DISA understands the critical importance of establishing an advanced underlying network infrastructure to enable seamless, secure, voice, video, and data services for its mission partners, and we look forward to continuing to build this relationship in the future.”

Comcast Government Services will help DISA establish Commercial Ethernet Gateways by delivering Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) service, providing a flexible Ethernet solution to meet the Agency’s demands. Comcast Business’ EVPL service helps improve application performance across a network with a private, point-to-multipoint network design between multiple locations. EVPL offers the potential for performance improvements and managed cost as compared to legacy Wide Area Network (WAN) technologies such as T1 lines, Frame Relay, Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM), and private lines.

For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fenterprise%2Findustry-solutions%2Ffederal-government.

About Comcast Business
Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently+recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fsocial.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005114r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005114/en/

