Asana Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

Asana%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced it has been named #62 on Fast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+third+annual+Best+Workplaces+for+Innovators+list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation.

Asana was recognized by Fast Company for fostering a culture of inclusive innovation by crowdsourcing, planning and executing some of the most significant product enhancements from across the organization, all within the Asana platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Asana was recognized by Fast Company for fostering a culture of inclusive innovation by crowdsourcing, planning and executing some of the most significant product enhancements from across the organization, all within the Asana platform. With customer needs rapidly changing over the past 18 months of distributed work, Asana created the Product Opportunities Project, drawing inspiration on how to better support customers from every department in the company – from marketing and finance to sales and engineering. One of the most popular customer features in 2021, Nested Portfolios, was brought to life in the Project by a customer success manager who inspired the creation of a mission control for multiple projects and portfolios.

“The best ideas happen when everyone, regardless of background, tenure or title, is empowered to innovate,” said Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer, Asana. “At Asana, we’re our own best customer. We created the Product Opportunities Project to encourage all employees to shape Asana’s product roadmap, culture, and business - all within our own platform. The way the world’s teams work is evolving more rapidly than ever. We’re thrilled to be expanding our team and culture of innovation to meet the moment.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

“These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront.”

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana, which ranked #15 on Fast Company’s annual list of the world’s most Innovative Companies, #1 Workplace in Technology, #1 Best Small and Medium Workplace in the Bay Area, #14 on Employees’ Choice Award, and #14 on Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award list earlier this year. Marking eight consecutive quarters in the G2’s Leader quadrant, Asana was recently recognized as the #1 leader on G2’s Enterprise Grid Report for Project Management.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 100,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

