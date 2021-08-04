Axalta announces two scientists achieve prestigious title of Axalta Fellow

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Axalta announces two scientists achieve prestigious title of Axalta Fellow

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dr. Carmen Flosbach and Dr. Michael Koerner recognized for their significant scientific accomplishments, technology leadership and commercial contributions to Axalta

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently announced Dr. Carmen Flosbach and Dr. Michael Koerner have been elevated to Axalta Fellow. Axalta Fellow is the highest honor that a scientist or engineer can earn within Axalta's Technology function. Through individual and collaborative contributions, Axalta Fellows have delivered commercial success with cutting-edge technologies and have had a strategic impact on Axalta's businesses.

Dr__Mike_Koerner.jpg

Dr. Flosbach has been a catalyst for innovation throughout her 30-plus year career. As a leading expert in resin synthesis, she has delivered multiple new polymers for various different chemistry types including acrylic, aspartate, polycarbonate, polyester and polyurethane.

Carmen led the technical design of resins currently used in Axalta's solventborne and waterborne coatings including primers, basecoats, topcoats and clearcoats. Carmen's strong track record of innovation includes over 100 patents and she has authored various articles in peer-reviewed publications in addition to presenting at many technical conferences. Carmen has a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Wuppertal.

Dr. Koerner is Axalta's technical expert in waterborne coatings and rheology and has spent 34 years with Axalta. He holds numerous patents and his innovations in waterborne technology have led to, or enhanced, waterborne coating technologies at Axalta.

Mike is known as an industry leader in the global coatings market, has deep credibility with customers and is a mentor to Axalta colleagues. He has collaborated with researchers at top-tier universities, presented at numerous international conferences and has authored many publications. Mike has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University.

"Our technology team is the source of Axalta's unrivaled R&D capabilities and innovations that deliver solutions for our customers," said Robert Roop, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Axalta. "I am honored and proud to name Carmen and Mike as the newest Axalta Fellows and to formally recognize their outstanding contributions to our businesses and to research and scientific knowledge over the last three decades."

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Axalta Coating Systems

Contact

Two Commerce Square

2001 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Michael Lane

M: 484-352-8037

[email protected]

axalta.com

Dr__Carmen_Flosbach.jpg

Axalta_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH64740&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-announces-two-scientists-achieve-prestigious-title-of-axalta-fellow-301348349.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH64740&Transmission_Id=202108041000PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH64740&DateId=20210804
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment