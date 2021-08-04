Live Ventures (LIVE) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVE).

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer, alleging "its CEO, Jon Isaac, recorded income from a backdated contract to boost Live Ventures' pre-tax income for fiscal year 2016 by 20%. Live Ventures and Isaac also allegedly overstated earnings per share by 40% by improperly understating Live Ventures' outstanding share count. The complaint alleges that in addition to disclosing falsified financial results, Isaac hired a stock promoter to boost interest in Live Ventures."

Following this news, the Company's share price fell 47% during early morning trading on August 4, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Live Ventures shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

