Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells General Electric Co, F5 Networks Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: GDRX, GENI, WPM, PSFE, NEM, CRL, TT, NWL, CC,
- Added Positions: DHI, EBAY, C, MDC, PFE, CVX, MMM, CSCO, MRK, USB, VZ, STOR, VRT, PHM, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: FFIV, T, PETS, IAU, AIG, OMC, DAL, BGS, MO, CAH, COMM, GLD, IEMG, PYPL, ARCO, NVS,
- Sold Out: GE, DMYD, TJX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 459,512 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,354 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,061 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 122,314 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,176 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 126,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 217,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $410.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 167.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Reduced: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 39.64%. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.54%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.988900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 86,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 61.48%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 18,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in American International Group Inc by 24.18%. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 21,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 26.54%. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 11,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.
