Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells General Electric Co, F5 Networks Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, D.R. Horton Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Paysafe, sells General Electric Co, F5 Networks Inc, AT&T Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 459,512 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,354 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,061 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 122,314 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,176 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 126,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 217,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $410.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 167.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 39.64%. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.54%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.988900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 86,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 61.48%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 18,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in American International Group Inc by 24.18%. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 21,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 26.54%. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 11,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.