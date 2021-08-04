Logo
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells General Electric Co, F5 Networks Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inlet Private Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, D.R. Horton Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Paysafe, sells General Electric Co, F5 Networks Inc, AT&T Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inlet+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 459,512 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,354 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,061 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  4. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 122,314 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,176 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 126,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 217,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $410.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 167.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Reduced: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 39.64%. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.54%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.988900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 86,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 61.48%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 18,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in American International Group Inc by 24.18%. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 21,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 26.54%. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 11,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Inlet Private Wealth, LLC keeps buying
