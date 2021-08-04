Logo
Evensky & Katz LLC Buys John Hancock Multifactor Developed International E, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Russell 2000 V

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Coral Gables, FL, based Investment company Evensky & Katz LLC (Current Portfolio) buys John Hancock Multifactor Developed International E, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evensky & Katz LLC. As of 2021Q2, Evensky & Katz LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evensky & Katz LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evensky+%26+katz+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evensky & Katz LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 2,149,663 shares, 22.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 474,001 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 679,126 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.59%
  4. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 534,958 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  5. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International E (JHMD) - 1,309,290 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Developed International E (JHMD)

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International E. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 1,309,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 832,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 161,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.067200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $172.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 679,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 382,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $110.73 and $114.49, with an estimated average price of $112.55. The stock is now traded at around $115.787000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 888.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.443600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.668100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31.

Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.7%. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $158.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Evensky & Katz LLC still held 446 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Evensky & Katz LLC. Also check out:

1. Evensky & Katz LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evensky & Katz LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evensky & Katz LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evensky & Katz LLC keeps buying
