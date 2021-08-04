Logo
Ronna Sue Cohen Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Aon PLC, InterDigital Inc, Sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Ronna Sue Cohen (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Aon PLC, InterDigital Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronna Sue Cohen. As of 2021Q2, Ronna Sue Cohen owns 104 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ronna Sue Cohen's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ronna+sue+cohen/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ronna Sue Cohen
  1. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 66,704 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 133,086 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  3. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 56,095 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,025 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 19,666 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.057900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 62,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $262.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $194.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in InterDigital Inc by 62.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $85.08, with an estimated average price of $73.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Ronna Sue Cohen sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Ronna Sue Cohen sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ronna Sue Cohen. Also check out:

1. Ronna Sue Cohen's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ronna Sue Cohen's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ronna Sue Cohen's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ronna Sue Cohen keeps buying
