Ronna Sue Cohen Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Aon PLC, InterDigital Inc, Sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Aon PLC, InterDigital Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronna Sue Cohen. As of 2021Q2, Ronna Sue Cohen owns 104 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 66,704 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 133,086 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 56,095 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,025 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 19,666 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.057900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 62,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $262.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $194.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in InterDigital Inc by 62.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $85.08, with an estimated average price of $73.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ronna Sue Cohen sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Ronna Sue Cohen sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.